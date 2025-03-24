Hayden Springer betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer hits the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 coming off a 42nd-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his last tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Springer has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 2-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Springer's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|70-72
|+2
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Springer is averaging 0.123 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 0.507 Strokes Gained: Total.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269 last season, which ranked 42nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranked 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Springer sported a -0.119 mark (125th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 58th on TOUR, while he ranked 96th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He broke par 27.16% of the time (20th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|311.1
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|69.21%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|29.04
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|20
|27.16%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|15.82%
|13.27%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Springer's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open.
- Springer ranked 125th in the FedExCup standings with 283 points last season.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.606. He finished seventh in that event.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The RSM Classic, where his 6.768 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 3.586 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.820, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
- Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.269
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.119
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.031
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.177
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.357
|0.507
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|66-72-73-70
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|66-66-71-66
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|72-70-71-66
|-9
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|65-70-67-75
|-7
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|70-71-63-70
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|65-75-73-71
|-4
|100
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|45
|68-67-69-72
|-8
|10
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|34
|68-67-70-70
|-13
|12
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|72-69-75-72
|E
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.