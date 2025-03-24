PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hayden Springer betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer hits the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 coming off a 42nd-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Springer has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 2-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Springer's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC70-72+2

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Springer is averaging 0.123 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 0.507 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.269 last season, which ranked 42nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.1 yards) ranked 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Springer sported a -0.119 mark (125th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 58th on TOUR, while he ranked 96th with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He broke par 27.16% of the time (20th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16311.1308.9
    Greens in Regulation %4769.21%66.36%
    Putts Per Round9629.0428.9
    Par Breakers2027.16%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance14315.82%13.27%

    Springer's best finishes

    • Springer teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Springer's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open.
    • Springer ranked 125th in the FedExCup standings with 283 points last season.

    Springer's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.606. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The RSM Classic, where his 6.768 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best mark last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 3.586 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.820, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
    • Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.269-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.1190.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.0310.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1770.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3570.507

    Springer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5869-76-75-69+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC79-72+9--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-76+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1071-65-68-70-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic759-71-66-67-2180
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3764-67-73-71-1310
    July 25-283M Open5966-72-73-70-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship866-66-71-66-19--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4572-70-71-66-9--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3765-70-67-75-7--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3070-71-63-70-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open665-75-73-71-4100
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4568-67-69-72-810
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open3468-67-70-70-1312
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship4272-69-75-72E18

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

