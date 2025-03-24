Hayden Springer betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Springer has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Springer has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Hayden Springer has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.

Springer is averaging 0.123 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.