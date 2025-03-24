Harry Higgs betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.173 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Higgs put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.515. In that event, he finished 63rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs' best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.524 mark ranked in the field.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Higgs delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.209, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.