Harry Higgs betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Harry Higgs of the United States putts on the 17th green during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs looks for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he finished 50th shooting 4-over in this tournament in 2021.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Higgs has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 50th.
- Higgs last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2021, finishing 50th with a score of 4-over.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Higgs' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/11/2021
|50
|71-68-73-72
|+4
|10/10/2019
|MC
|73-75
|+4
Higgs' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Higgs has an average finish of 54th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Higgs has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 2-under.
- Off the tee, Harry Higgs has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs is averaging -0.893 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs is averaging -4.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.226 ranks 50th on TOUR this season, and his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgs has a -1.203 mark (181st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Higgs' -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 53rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|312.8
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|62.12%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.45
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|156
|19.70%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|14.14%
|14.24%
Higgs' best finishes
- Higgs has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut four times.
- As of now, Higgs has collected 43 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgs' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.173 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Higgs put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.515. In that event, he finished 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs' best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.524 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Higgs delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- -0.209, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Higgs recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.371) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 41st in the field (he finished 34th in that event).
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.226
|0.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-1.203
|-4.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.077
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.543
|-0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.597
|-4.503
Higgs' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|68-70-68-75
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|65-68-69-73
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|73-72-70-80
|+7
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|74
|71-68-76-70
|+1
|3
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|18
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.