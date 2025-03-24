PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 54th-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hall has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 34th.
    • Hall last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, finishing 28th with a score of 5-under.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Hall's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20242869-71-67-68-5
    11/10/20223969-70-72-69E

    Hall's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 44th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging 1.109 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.256 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.1 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall sports a -0.169 average that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall has registered a 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.27, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 27.41% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104299.1301.0
    Greens in Regulation %8666.67%59.52%
    Putts Per Round127.2727.1
    Par Breakers727.41%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance4412.41%15.48%

    Hall's best finishes

    • While Hall hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Hall has 287 points, ranking him 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at The Sentry, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.459.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking eighth in the field at 3.519. In that event, he finished 34th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.220, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.256-0.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.169-1.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.4061.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5681.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5480.337

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3565-69-64-74-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open964-72-65-67-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1368-69-68-64-11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-68-69-66-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-65-66-70-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1064-70-65-69-1264
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-69-70-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5871-71-70-71-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3464-72-67-72-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship5469-70-74-73+26

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

