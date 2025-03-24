Harry Hall betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harry Hall enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 54th-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hall has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 34th.
- Hall last participated in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, finishing 28th with a score of 5-under.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Hall's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|11/10/2022
|39
|69-70-72-69
|E
Hall's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 44th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five events.
- Harry Hall has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging 1.109 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.256 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.1 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall sports a -0.169 average that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall has registered a 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of 27.27, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 27.41% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.1
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|66.67%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.27
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|7
|27.41%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|12.41%
|15.48%
Hall's best finishes
- While Hall hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Hall has 287 points, ranking him 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at The Sentry, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished eighth in that event.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.459.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking eighth in the field at 3.519. In that event, he finished 34th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.220, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
- Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 10th in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.256
|-0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.169
|-1.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.406
|1.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.568
|1.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.548
|0.337
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|64-72-65-67
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|68-69-68-64
|-11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-65-66-70
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-70-65-69
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-69-70
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|71-71-70-71
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|64-72-67-72
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|54
|69-70-74-73
|+2
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
