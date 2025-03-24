Harry Hall betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at The Sentry, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.038. He finished eighth in that event.

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.459.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking eighth in the field at 3.519. In that event, he finished 34th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.220, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.