3H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 27-30, Greyson Sigg will try to improve upon his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot 2-under and finished 45th at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Sigg's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Sigg finished 45th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2024).
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Sigg's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20244568-73-70-67-2
    11/11/2021MC68-75+3

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Greyson Sigg has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg is averaging -2.087 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 0.320 in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 (45th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg sports a 0.432 mark (35th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, while he averages 29.33 putts per round (155th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135296.1290.3
    Greens in Regulation %10366.26%65.63%
    Putts Per Round15529.3329.1
    Par Breakers15819.55%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance10213.99%13.19%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • While Sigg hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
    • With 142 points, Sigg currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.045 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.164 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.282. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Sigg delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.852 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2461.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.4321.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.141-0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.470-2.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.0660.320

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 12-15Procore Championship471-66-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-69-67-66-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2367-69-68-67-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship967-67-69-69-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7067-70-72-69-23
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open969-73-70-74-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3273-65-68-70-823
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1770-65-69-68-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6467-69-70-76-24
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

