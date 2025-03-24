Greyson Sigg betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 27-30, Greyson Sigg will try to improve upon his last performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot 2-under and finished 45th at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Sigg's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 2-under, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Sigg finished 45th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2024).
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Sigg's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|11/11/2021
|MC
|68-75
|+3
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- Greyson Sigg has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg is averaging -2.087 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 0.320 in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 (45th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.1 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg sports a 0.432 mark (35th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, while he averages 29.33 putts per round (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|296.1
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|66.26%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.33
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|158
|19.55%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|13.99%
|13.19%
Sigg's best finishes
- While Sigg hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times.
- With 142 points, Sigg currently ranks 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.045 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.164 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.282. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Sigg delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.852 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.246
|1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.432
|1.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.141
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.470
|-2.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.066
|0.320
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|71-66-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-73-70-74
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|73-65-68-70
|-8
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|70-65-69-68
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|4
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
