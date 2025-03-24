Greyson Sigg betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Sigg has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

Greyson Sigg has averaged 290.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Sigg is averaging -2.087 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.