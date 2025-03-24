Gary Woodland betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.294.

Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.892. He finished 21st in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.118 (he finished 47th in that tournament).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.943), which ranked 39th in the field.