Gary Woodland betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Gary Woodland hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 47th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Woodland has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In 2024, Woodland finished 21st (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Woodland's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20242169-70-69-66-6
    11/10/2022969-67-67-71-6
    11/11/2021MC72-74+6

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Woodland has an average finish of 34th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Woodland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Gary Woodland has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has an average of -1.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland is averaging -2.363 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.039 ranks 95th on TOUR this season, and his 55.9% driving accuracy average ranks 116th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 59th on TOUR with a mark of 0.282.
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, and his 29.55 putts-per-round average ranks 163rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5315.6308.8
    Greens in Regulation %5368.18%65.08%
    Putts Per Round16329.5530.2
    Par Breakers14120.45%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance13014.65%17.06%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • With 136 points, Woodland currently sits 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.294.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.892. He finished 21st in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.118 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.943), which ranked 39th in the field.
    • Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 16th in the field). In that event, he finished 16th.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.039-0.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2820.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.189-0.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.274-1.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.142-2.363

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911
    July 25-283M Open3766-69-74-68-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2868-67-67-69-928
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1664-68-70-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-70-67-68-7--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-68E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-66-66-69-1149
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2268-72-70-68-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2170-67-68-69-1040
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-78+12--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship4772-69-71-73+19

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

