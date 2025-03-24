Frankie Capan III betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 23: Carter Jenkins and Frankie Capan III putt on the first green during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay on January 23, 2023 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images,)
In his most recent competition, Frankie Capan III missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. He'll be after a better outcome March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Capan III's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Capan III's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Capan III has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Capan III hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 55th.
- He posted a final score of -6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Frankie Capan III has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Capan III is averaging 1.871 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Capan III is averaging -6.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.323 this season (182nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 82nd, while his 40.6% driving accuracy average ranks 183rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Capan III sports a -0.650 average that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 182nd with a 58.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan III's 0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, while he averages 27.83 putts per round (ninth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|302.1
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|182
|58.56%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|27.83
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|58
|23.61%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|17.82%
|20.83%
Capan III's best finishes
- Capan III is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in eight tournaments).
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- Capan III, who has 77 points, currently ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
Capan III's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Capan III delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The American Express, ranking 49th in the field at -0.505. In that event, he finished 12th.
- Capan III produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The American Express, ranking 12th in the field at 2.573. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Capan III's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 2.752 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Capan III delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.658, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 55th in that tournament).
- Capan III recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.371) at The American Express in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 20th in the field.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.323
|-5.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.650
|-2.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.003
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.630
|1.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.340
|-6.063
Capan III's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-70-76-71
|+8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|69-68-64-70
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|73-71-74-76
|+6
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|55
|69-67-72-70
|-6
|6
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.