Frankie Capan III betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Capan III delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The American Express, ranking 49th in the field at -0.505. In that event, he finished 12th.

Capan III produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The American Express, ranking 12th in the field at 2.573. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Capan III's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he posted a 2.752 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 45th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Capan III delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.658, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 55th in that tournament).