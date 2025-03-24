Francesco Molinari betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Francesco Molinari will compete in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 65th-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Molinari's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Molinari last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 47th with a score of 2-over.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Molinari's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|47
|69-71-72-70
|+2
|11/11/2021
|W/D
|72
|+2
|11/5/2020
|15
|70-68-71-66
|-5
Molinari's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Molinari has an average finish of 57th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Molinari has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Francesco Molinari has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of -0.181 in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.1
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|67.04%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.94%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.64%
|15.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's best finishes
- Molinari participated in 15 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Molinari had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot 10-under and finished 17th (nine shots back of the winner).
- Molinari's 27 points last season ranked him 205th in the FedExCup standings.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.181
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-77-71
|+13
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-69-72-66
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|66-70-75-70
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-66-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-72
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|66-68-72-71
|-7
|8
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|65
|70-67-73-73
|-1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
