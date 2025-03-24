Francesco Molinari betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five appearances, Molinari has an average finish of 57th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Molinari has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.

Francesco Molinari has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting.