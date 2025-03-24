PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 12: Francesco Molinari, Captain of Team Continental Europe chips onto the second green during the Singles Matches on Day Three of the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort on January 12, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

    Francesco Molinari will compete in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 65th-place finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Molinari's average finish has been 31st, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Molinari last played at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022, finishing 47th with a score of 2-over.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Molinari's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20224769-71-72-70+2
    11/11/2021W/D72+2
    11/5/20201570-68-71-66-5

    Molinari's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Molinari has an average finish of 57th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Molinari has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Francesco Molinari has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging 0.669 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Molinari has an average of -0.181 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Molinari .

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.1290.6
    Greens in Regulation %-66.67%67.04%
    Putts Per Round-29.7529.8
    Par Breakers-21.94%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.64%15.19%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's best finishes

    • Molinari participated in 15 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Last season Molinari had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot 10-under and finished 17th (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Molinari's 27 points last season ranked him 205th in the FedExCup standings.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.181

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-77-71+137
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-69-72-66-78
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5966-70-75-70-3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1768-66-70-70-10--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-70-72-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4966-68-72-71-78
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6570-67-73-73-14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

