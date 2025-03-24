Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Erik van Rooyen missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll be after a better result March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, van Rooyen has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 37th.
- van Rooyen missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
van Rooyen's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|W/D
|75
|+5
|11/11/2021
|54
|69-70-74-72
|+5
|11/5/2020
|20
|71-69-69-67
|-4
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 0.417 Strokes Gained: Total.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.194 this season (57th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.8 yards) ranks 38th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 64th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.258, while he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.89%.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 114th this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 140th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|307.8
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|70.89%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.16
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|16
|25.78%
|27.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|14.44%
|14.58%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- While van Rooyen hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- van Rooyen, who has 124 points, currently ranks 101st in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 4.069. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 2.446 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he produced a 0.408 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.965, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 40th in that event).
- van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.194
|0.985
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.258
|0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.229
|-1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.106
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.118
|0.417
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|80
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-71-71-75
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-70
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-80
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|67-77-68-68
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|69-68-68-74
|-5
|5
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|78
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.