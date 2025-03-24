Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 4.069. He finished ninth in that tournament.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 2.446 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he produced a 0.408 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.965, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 40th in that event).