Eric Cole betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.402.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 5.773 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.118.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.169 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.