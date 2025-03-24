PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Eric Cole hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Eric Cole hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole enters play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 12th-place finish at the Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Cole finished 35th (with a score of 1-under) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2022).
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Cole's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/20223571-68-69-71-1

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
    • Eric Cole has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging -0.471 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging -1.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.326 (154th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.0 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.153.
    • On the greens, Cole's -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, while he averages 28.08 putts per round (22nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144295.0294.7
    Greens in Regulation %17061.57%53.97%
    Putts Per Round2228.0828.1
    Par Breakers11921.60%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance13314.81%17.06%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Cole, who has 239 points, currently sits 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.402.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 5.773 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.118.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.169 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.326-1.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.153-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green680.1130.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.224-0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.590-1.550

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-75-66-65-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic666-68-70-69-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic762-68-64-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-69-69-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3172-73-72-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-68-69-63-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1871-67-72-63-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4677-68-78-72+741
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1666-67-69-69-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP664-67-70-66-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1568-72-68-63-11--
    January 2-5The Sentry5274-68-68-73-912
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii564-67-67-68-14110
    January 16-19The American Express6868-69-70-74-73
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open6870-71-79-77+93
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2266-69-73-70-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5074-71-76-74+713
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship1274-69-69-67-559

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW