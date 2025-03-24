Eric Cole betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Eric Cole hits a tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Eric Cole enters play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 12th-place finish at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Cole finished 35th (with a score of 1-under) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2022).
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Cole's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|35
|71-68-69-71
|-1
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Cole has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five appearances.
- Eric Cole has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging -0.471 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging -1.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.326 (154th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.0 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.153.
- On the greens, Cole's -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, while he averages 28.08 putts per round (22nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.0
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|61.57%
|53.97%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.08
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|119
|21.60%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|14.81%
|17.06%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Cole, who has 239 points, currently sits 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.402.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he produced a 5.773 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.118.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Cole delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.169 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.326
|-1.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.153
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|68
|0.113
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.224
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.590
|-1.550
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-75-66-65
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|66-68-70-69
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|62-68-64-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-69-69
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|72-73-72-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-68-69-63
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|71-67-72-63
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|77-68-78-72
|+7
|41
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|66-67-69-69
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|64-67-70-66
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|68-72-68-63
|-11
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|52
|74-68-68-73
|-9
|12
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|5
|64-67-67-68
|-14
|110
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|68-69-70-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|68
|70-71-79-77
|+9
|3
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|66-69-73-70
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|50
|74-71-76-74
|+7
|13
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|12
|74-69-69-67
|-5
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
