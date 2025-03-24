Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he posted a 3.708 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 3.757 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.316), which ranked 12th in the field.