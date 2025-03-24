PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Emiliano Grillo hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 22nd-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Grillo has an average finish of third, and an average score of 16-under.
    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Grillo's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/5/2020MC75-70+5

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 58th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Grillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of -1.987 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.078, which ranks 119th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 125th, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 161st on TOUR with a mark of -0.599.
    • On the greens, Grillo has registered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR, while he ranks 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50. He has broken par 18.06% of the time (177th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125296.9299.9
    Greens in Regulation %17061.57%62.96%
    Putts Per Round5928.5028.9
    Par Breakers17718.06%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.12%12.65%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • Grillo, who has 50 points, currently ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he posted a 3.708 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 3.757 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.316), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.619) at the Valspar Championship in March 2025. That ranked 22nd in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.0780.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.599-1.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.410-1.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.153-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.933-1.987

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4366-75-75-68E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5969-66-72-70-35
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3370-67-71-68-480
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1168-69-66-67-18--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC76-66-70-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D78+6--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7671-69-73-75+42
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6569-69-71-72-34
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship6768-70-85-72+77
    March 20-23Valspar Championship2271-68-70-72-337

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

