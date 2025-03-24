Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course following a 22nd-place finish in the Valspar Championship his last time in competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Grillo has an average finish of third, and an average score of 16-under.
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Grillo's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/5/2020
|MC
|75-70
|+5
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 58th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Grillo has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of -1.987 in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.078, which ranks 119th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.9 yards) ranks 125th, and his 64.9% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 161st on TOUR with a mark of -0.599.
- On the greens, Grillo has registered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 71st on TOUR, while he ranks 59th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50. He has broken par 18.06% of the time (177th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|296.9
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|170
|61.57%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.50
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|177
|18.06%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.12%
|12.65%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- Grillo, who has 50 points, currently ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2025, as he posted a 3.708 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 3.757 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.316), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.619) at the Valspar Championship in March 2025. That ranked 22nd in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.078
|0.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.599
|-1.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.410
|-1.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.153
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.933
|-1.987
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|80
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|68-69-66-67
|-18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-66-70
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|76
|71-69-73-75
|+4
|2
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|65
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|67
|68-70-85-72
|+7
|7
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.