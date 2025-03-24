Doug Ghim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 13th in the field at 2.832. In that event, he finished 11th.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.354 (he finished 11th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 3.243. In that event, he finished 72nd.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.423, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.