3H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his last time out at the Valspar Championship, Doug Ghim carded a 57th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Ghim has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Ghim's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC71-72+3
    10/10/2019MC74-75+5

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has an average of -3.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -0.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.116 this season (78th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 97th, while his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 32nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.455. Additionally, he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.26%.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.975 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 180th on TOUR, while he ranks 106th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He has broken par 20.24% of the time (145th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97300.0298.7
    Greens in Regulation %7267.26%67.90%
    Putts Per Round10628.8928.9
    Par Breakers14520.24%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.29%13.58%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times (75%).
    • Currently, Ghim has 117 points, ranking him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 13th in the field at 2.832. In that event, he finished 11th.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.354 (he finished 11th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 3.243. In that event, he finished 72nd.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.423, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1160.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4551.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.098-0.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.975-3.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.306-0.697

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open264-70-64-65-21--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2771-66-66-69-8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-70-67-65-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4272-69-69-66-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7268-68-73-71E3
    January 16-19The American Express2168-64-71-70-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6873-70-75-69-16
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4969-70-71-69-57
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1168-63-68-72-1359
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-76+4--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship5771-71-72-73+35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

