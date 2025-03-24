Doug Ghim betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
In his last time out at the Valspar Championship, Doug Ghim carded a 57th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open looking to improve on that finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Ghim has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Ghim's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|10/10/2019
|MC
|74-75
|+5
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has an average of -3.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -0.697 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.116 this season (78th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 97th, while his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 32nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.455. Additionally, he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.26%.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.975 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 180th on TOUR, while he ranks 106th with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He has broken par 20.24% of the time (145th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|300.0
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|67.26%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|28.89
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|145
|20.24%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|13.58%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times (75%).
- Currently, Ghim has 117 points, ranking him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 13th in the field at 2.832. In that event, he finished 11th.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.354 (he finished 11th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking sixth in the field at 3.243. In that event, he finished 72nd.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2025, Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.423, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 24th in the field.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.116
|0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.455
|1.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.098
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.975
|-3.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.306
|-0.697
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|64-70-64-65
|-21
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-70-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|72-69-69-66
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|68-68-73-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|68-64-71-70
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|68
|73-70-75-69
|-1
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|7
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|11
|68-63-68-72
|-13
|59
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|57
|71-71-72-73
|+3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
