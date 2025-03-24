Davis Riley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Riley has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.

Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.

Davis Riley has averaged 309.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Riley has an average of 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.