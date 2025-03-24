PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Davis Riley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. He took 14th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2024.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Riley has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Riley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20241465-71-71-65-8
    11/10/20222771-64-71-72-2
    11/11/20212968-72-69-71E

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
    • Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Davis Riley has averaged 309.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley has an average of 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 2.930 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.914 (176th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley owns a -0.298 mark (136th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 72nd this season, while he averages 28.57 putts per round (68th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66303.5309.1
    Greens in Regulation %12165.28%67.90%
    Putts Per Round6828.5728.2
    Par Breakers6923.21%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance12214.48%12.35%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has not won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Riley, who has 173 points, currently sits 79th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.617 mark ranked in the field.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.712 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.290 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.844), which ranked in the field.
    • Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.619) at the Valspar Championship in March 2025. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.914-1.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.2982.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0771.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1330.789
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.0012.930

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3869-66-68-70-717
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4167-71-66-71-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7374-73-70-71+8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 2-5The SentryW/D73-80-74+8--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC80-75-65+4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-73-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4864-71-75-67-78
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open664-66-72-68-1853
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship3874-66-73-74-123
    March 20-23Valspar Championship769-70-69-69-790

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

