Davis Riley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Davis Riley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. He took 14th at the par-70 Memorial Park Golf Course in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Riley has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 3-under.
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 14th after posting a score of 8-under.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Riley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|11/10/2022
|27
|71-64-71-72
|-2
|11/11/2021
|29
|68-72-69-71
|E
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 8-under.
- Davis Riley has averaged 309.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has an average of 0.789 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 2.930 Strokes Gained: Total.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.914 (176th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.5 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley owns a -0.298 mark (136th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Riley's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 72nd this season, while he averages 28.57 putts per round (68th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|303.5
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|65.28%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|68
|28.57
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|69
|23.21%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|14.48%
|12.35%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has not won any of the nine tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Riley, who has 173 points, currently sits 79th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.617 mark ranked in the field.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.712 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.290 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.844), which ranked in the field.
- Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.619) at the Valspar Championship in March 2025. That ranked seventh in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.914
|-1.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.298
|2.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.077
|1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.133
|0.789
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.001
|2.930
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|17
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|67-71-66-71
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|74-73-70-71
|+8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|W/D
|73-80-74
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|80-75-65
|+4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|48
|64-71-75-67
|-7
|8
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|64-66-72-68
|-18
|53
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|38
|74-66-73-74
|-1
|23
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|7
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|90
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.