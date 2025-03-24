PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    When he hits the links March 27-30, David Skinns will aim to build upon his last performance in the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot 10-under and finished seventh at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Skinns has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished seventh, posting a score of 10-under.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Skinns' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024767-69-65-69-10

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Skinns finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Skinns hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 49th.
    • He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns is averaging -0.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of -2.783 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Skinns .

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.759 (173rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.6 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 152nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.443, while he ranks 174th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.11%.
    • On the greens, Skinns' 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd. He has broken par 18.13% of the time (175th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51304.6305.8
    Greens in Regulation %17461.11%60.65%
    Putts Per Round13229.1129.2
    Par Breakers17518.13%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance17917.54%17.59%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut one time (12.5%).
    • With 7 points, Skinns currently sits 195th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he delivered a -0.005 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.548.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best mark this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 1.592 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Skinns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.952 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 49th in the field). In that event, he finished 49th.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.759-1.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.443-0.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.075-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.007-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-1.121-2.783

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6668-71-72-76+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7676-75-67-73+11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5872-70-70-71-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4270-70-68-70-6--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC78-71+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-72-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-79+8--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4968-70-69-72-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-72+3--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW