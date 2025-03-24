David Skinns betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
When he hits the links March 27-30, David Skinns will aim to build upon his last performance in the Texas Children's Houston Open. In 2024, he shot 10-under and finished seventh at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Skinns has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2024. He finished seventh, posting a score of 10-under.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Skinns' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Skinns finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Skinns hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 49th.
- He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns is averaging -0.426 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Skinns has an average of -2.783 in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.759 (173rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.6 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 152nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.443, while he ranks 174th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.11%.
- On the greens, Skinns' 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd. He has broken par 18.13% of the time (175th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|304.6
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|61.11%
|60.65%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.11
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|175
|18.13%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|17.54%
|17.59%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns has participated in eight tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut one time (12.5%).
- With 7 points, Skinns currently sits 195th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he delivered a -0.005 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.548.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best mark this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 1.592 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Skinns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.952 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.654) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 49th in the field). In that event, he finished 49th.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.759
|-1.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.443
|-0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.075
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.007
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.121
|-2.783
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|72-70-70-71
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|70-70-68-70
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-72
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|68-70-69-72
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
