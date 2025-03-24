David Skinns betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he delivered a -0.005 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.548.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best mark this season was at The American Express in January 2025, as he produced a 1.592 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Skinns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.952 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.