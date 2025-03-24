David Lipsky betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has an average finish of 70th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Lipsky has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.

David Lipsky has averaged 287.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.094 Strokes Gained: Putting.