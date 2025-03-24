David Lipsky betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
David Lipsky will appear March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his most recent tournament he took 57th in the Valspar Championship, shooting 3-over at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Lipsky has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 4-under.
- In 2024, Lipsky missed the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Lipsky's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|11/10/2022
|22
|66-73-70-67
|-4
|11/11/2021
|MC
|70-75
|+5
Lipsky's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has an average finish of 70th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Lipsky has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.
- David Lipsky has averaged 287.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.094 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.366 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.327 ranks 155th on TOUR this season, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 54th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.297. Additionally, he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.17%.
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, while he averages 29.08 putts per round (128th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|291.8
|287.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|65.17%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.08
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|174
|18.38%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|14.53%
|15.28%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, Lipsky has 18 points, placing him 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.044. He finished 57th in that event.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.827 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky produced his best effort this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.735.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.488). That ranked in the field.
- Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 45th in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.327
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.297
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.073
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.717
|-2.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.674
|-2.366
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|65-73-67-70
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|71-67-66-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-69
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|76
|72-66-72-77
|+3
|2
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|78
|67-71-75-75
|E
|1
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|57
|70-71-75-71
|+3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
