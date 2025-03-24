PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    David Lipsky will appear March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his most recent tournament he took 57th in the Valspar Championship, shooting 3-over at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Lipsky has an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In 2024, Lipsky missed the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC76-72+8
    11/10/20222266-73-70-67-4
    11/11/2021MC70-75+5

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has an average finish of 70th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Lipsky has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.
    • David Lipsky has averaged 287.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.094 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -2.366 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.327 ranks 155th on TOUR this season, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky ranks 54th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.297. Additionally, he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.17%.
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -0.717 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, while he averages 29.08 putts per round (128th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163291.8287.0
    Greens in Regulation %12565.17%64.58%
    Putts Per Round12829.0828.7
    Par Breakers17418.38%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance12414.53%15.28%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Currently, Lipsky has 18 points, placing him 181st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.044. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.827 (he finished 45th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky produced his best effort this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.735.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.488). That ranked in the field.
    • Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 45th in the field.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.327-0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.297-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0730.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.717-2.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.674-2.366

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4165-73-67-70-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship671-67-66-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship968-66-68-70-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4568-68-70-67-79
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-72-69-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D76+4--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7672-66-72-77+32
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-71-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open7867-71-75-75E1
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship5770-71-75-71+35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

