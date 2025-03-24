Danny Willett betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Danny Willett enters the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 coming off a 47th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his last competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over the last three times Willett has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Willett's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|W/D
|75
|+5
|11/11/2021
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|11/5/2020
|W/D
|77
|+7
Willett's recent performances
- Willett has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Willett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Danny Willett has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Willett is averaging 1.324 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Willett is averaging 1.431 Strokes Gained: Total.
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.8
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.52%
|62.42%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|16.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|10.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Willett's best finishes
- Willett played four tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those four tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Willett's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot 2-under and finished ninth in that event.
- Willett's 15 points last season ranked him 212th in the FedExCup standings.
Willett's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Willett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.105 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Willett produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.277.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Willett's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.907 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Willett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.057). That ranked in the field.
- Willett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.136) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked in the field.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.431
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Willett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|68-75-76-78
|+9
|15
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|70-72-68-68
|-10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-72
|+1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|68
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|45
|70-66-72-69
|-11
|6
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|47
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.