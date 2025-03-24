Danny Willett betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Last season Willett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.105 (he missed the cut in that event).

Willett produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.277.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Willett's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.907 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Willett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.057). That ranked in the field.