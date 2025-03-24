Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.700. He missed the cut in that event.

Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 53rd in the field with a mark of -0.298.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Del Solar's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 1.527 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Del Solar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.142). That ranked second in the field.