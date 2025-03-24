Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Cristobal Del Solar looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in Houston for the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Del Solar is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Del Solar's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Del Solar has an average finish of 60th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Del Solar hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 60th.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-under.
- Cristobal Del Solar has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar is averaging 0.123 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Solar is averaging -3.048 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Solar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.270 this season (149th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 88th, while his 52.4% driving accuracy average ranks 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Del Solar owns a -0.863 average that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 61.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Del Solar's -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, while he averages 29.00 putts per round (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.1
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|61.64%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.00
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|171
|18.78%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|181
|19.31%
|19.84%
Del Solar's best finishes
- Del Solar has taken part in seven tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Currently, Del Solar sits 190th in the FedExCup standings with 10 points.
Del Solar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.700. He missed the cut in that event.
- Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 53rd in the field with a mark of -0.298.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Del Solar's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he produced a 1.527 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Del Solar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.142). That ranked second in the field.
- Del Solar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.115) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 49th in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.270
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.863
|-2.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.576
|-0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.126
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.835
|-3.048
Del Solar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-82-72
|+13
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|66
|68-77-74-77
|+8
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|54
|67-70-72-69
|-10
|4
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
