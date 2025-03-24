Chris Gotterup betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Chris Gotterup placed 57th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a even-par on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Gotterup finished 57th (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2024).
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Gotterup's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
Gotterup's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Gotterup has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Gotterup has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished 15-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has an average of -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging -1.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.188 (134th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.7 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup sports a -0.205 mark (125th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Gotterup's -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, while he averages 29.30 putts per round (151st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|310.7
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|70.16%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.30
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|109
|22.02%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|12.35%
|11.57%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 events, he made the cut three times (30%).
- Gotterup, who has 73 points, currently sits 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.750. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he delivered a 1.403 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 0.207 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.881, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 49th in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.188
|-0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.205
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.450
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.097
|-0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.942
|-1.642
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|45
|71-67-71-67
|-8
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|71
|72-69-77-66
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|72-69-71-68
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-67
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-69-73-75
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|63-70-70-70
|-15
|27
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
