Chris Gotterup betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.750. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he delivered a 1.403 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 0.207 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.881, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).