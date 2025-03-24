PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup placed 57th in the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2024, shooting a even-par on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher March 27-30 in Houston at Memorial Park Golf Course .

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Gotterup finished 57th (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in recent years (in 2024).
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Gotterup's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20245767-74-70-69E

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Gotterup has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Gotterup has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished 15-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Chris Gotterup has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has an average of -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup is averaging -1.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.188 (134th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.7 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup sports a -0.205 mark (125th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Gotterup's -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, while he averages 29.30 putts per round (151st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23310.7306.3
    Greens in Regulation %2470.16%65.28%
    Putts Per Round15129.3028.6
    Par Breakers10922.02%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance4012.35%11.57%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut three times (30%).
    • Gotterup, who has 73 points, currently sits 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.750. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he delivered a 1.403 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he posted a 0.207 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.881, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 49th in the field.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.188-0.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.205-0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.450-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.097-0.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.942-1.642

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2265-69-69-67-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4571-67-71-67-8--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7172-69-77-66+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry4672-69-71-68-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-67-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-69-73-75E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1663-70-70-70-1527
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

