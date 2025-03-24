Charley Hoffman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Hoffman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking third in the field at 3.801. In that event, he finished 59th.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.270. He finished 59th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.738. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.600). That ranked 22nd in the field.