Charley Hoffman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Charley Hoffman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman will compete March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he placed 54th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting 3-over at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hoffman has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- In 2022, Hoffman missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Hoffman's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|11/5/2020
|29
|71-69-71-67
|-2
Hoffman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hoffman has an average finish of 35th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoffman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Charley Hoffman has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -1.239 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoffman has an average of 0.088 in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.261, which ranks 43rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks 40th, and his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoffman ranks 23rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.548. Additionally, he ranks 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.90%.
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 173rd on TOUR, while he ranks 96th with a putts-per-round average of 28.79. He has broken par 23.15% of the time (72nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|307.5
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|66.90%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|28.79
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|72
|23.15%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|13.19%
|15.97%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Although Hoffman hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Hoffman sits 76th in the FedExCup standings with 183 points.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoffman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking third in the field at 3.801. In that event, he finished 59th.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.270. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman's best performance this season was in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.738. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.600). That ranked 22nd in the field.
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.516) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2025. That performance ranked 25th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.261
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.548
|1.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|-0.010
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.714
|-1.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.085
|0.088
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|70-71-69-71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|71-65-68-71
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|5
|65-63-69-71
|-20
|105
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-75-71-72
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|25
|65-69-71-68
|-11
|31
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|74-65-79-73
|+3
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.