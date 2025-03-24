Chandler Phillips betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.216. He finished 49th in that tournament.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.950 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips put up his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.767. In that event, he finished 49th.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.754, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.