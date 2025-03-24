Chandler Phillips betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Chandler Phillips will compete March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he placed 42nd in the Valspar Championship, shooting even-par at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Phillips' average finish has been 58th, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 45th after posting a score of 2-under.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Phillips' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|10/10/2019
|70
|73-71-71-76
|+3
Phillips' recent performances
- In his last five events, Phillips has an average finish of 47th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging -1.149 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging -1.187 Strokes Gained: Total.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.162 ranks 127th on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 111th on TOUR with a mark of -0.111.
- On the greens, Phillips' -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|297.5
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|173
|61.32%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|28.85
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|152
|19.96%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|15.23%
|13.58%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
- With 47 points, Phillips currently ranks 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.216. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.950 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips put up his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.767. In that event, he finished 49th.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.754, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 34th in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.162
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.111
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.328
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.368
|-1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.969
|-1.187
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|44
|64-68-70-71
|-11
|12
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-69-71-66
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|65-69-72-68
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|70-69-68-66
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-66-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-73-65
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|71-74-78-79
|+14
|3
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|66-69-68-72
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|61
|68-73-76-77
|+6
|8
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|42
|73-69-70-72
|E
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.