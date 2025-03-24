PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips will compete March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he placed 42nd in the Valspar Championship, shooting even-par at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Phillips' average finish has been 58th, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 45th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Phillips' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20244574-67-67-70-2
    10/10/20197073-71-71-76+3

    Phillips' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Phillips has an average finish of 47th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Phillips has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Chandler Phillips has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips is averaging -1.149 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging -1.187 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Phillips .

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.162 ranks 127th on TOUR this season, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 111th on TOUR with a mark of -0.111.
    • On the greens, Phillips' -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (103rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118297.5295.9
    Greens in Regulation %17361.32%62.65%
    Putts Per Round10328.8528.8
    Par Breakers15219.96%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance14615.23%13.58%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times (62.5%).
    • With 47 points, Phillips currently ranks 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.216. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.950 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips put up his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.767. In that event, he finished 49th.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Phillips recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.754, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
    • Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 34th in the field.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.162-0.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.1110.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.328-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.368-1.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.969-1.187

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4464-68-70-71-1112
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3867-69-71-66-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-70-69-70-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3365-69-72-68-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-73-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3370-69-68-66-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-66-68-68-14--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1166-71-69-64-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-73+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-73-65-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open7071-74-78-79+143
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4969-70-69-71-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3466-69-68-72-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-74+5--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship6168-73-76-77+68
    March 20-23Valspar Championship4273-69-70-72E12

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW