Chad Ramey betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.417 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.692 mark ranked 17th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.071. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.069, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).