Chad Ramey betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

After he placed 17th in this tournament in 2024, Chad Ramey has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston March 27-30.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Ramey has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- In 2024, Ramey finished 17th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Ramey's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|11/10/2022
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|11/11/2021
|MC
|73-70
|+3
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 30th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
- Chad Ramey has averaged 288.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ramey is averaging -1.866 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.269 (148th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.7 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 101st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.032. Additionally, he ranks 97th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.44%.
- On the greens, Ramey's -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 109th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 105th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|292.7
|288.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.44%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|28.88
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|162
|19.33%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|13.33%
|12.30%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
- With 44 points, Ramey currently sits 157th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.417 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.692 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.071. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.069, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 34th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.269
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.032
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.475
|-1.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.093
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.868
|-1.866
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|65-69-67-70
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|76-66-74-68
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-67-65-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-73-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|9
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|67-71-70-67
|-9
|17
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|26
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|18
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
