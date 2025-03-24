PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    After he placed 17th in this tournament in 2024, Chad Ramey has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston March 27-30.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last three trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Ramey has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 17th.
    • In 2024, Ramey finished 17th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Ramey's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20241769-66-68-70-7
    11/10/2022MC73-68+1
    11/11/2021MC73-70+3

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ramey has an average finish of 30th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Chad Ramey has averaged 288.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Ramey is averaging -1.866 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.269 (148th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.7 yards ranks 160th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 101st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.032. Additionally, he ranks 97th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.44%.
    • On the greens, Ramey's -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 109th this season, and his 28.88 putts-per-round average ranks 105th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160292.7288.3
    Greens in Regulation %9766.44%68.25%
    Putts Per Round10528.8828.6
    Par Breakers16219.33%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance7813.33%12.30%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
    • With 44 points, Ramey currently sits 157th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.417 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where his 3.692 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.071. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.069, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 34th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.269-0.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0320.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.475-1.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.093-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.868-1.866

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-69-71-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6076-66-74-68-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-67-65-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-73-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4870-74-75-73+49
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3467-71-70-67-917
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open2667-69-65-73-1418
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC74-78+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

