Carson Young betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 3.538. In that event, he finished 54th.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.841. He finished 29th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.823. He missed the cut in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.964, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.