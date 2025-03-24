Carson Young betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
In his last time out at THE PLAYERS Championship, Carson Young posted a 54th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open looking for a better finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over Young's last two trips to the the Texas Children's Houston Open, he has missed the cut each time.
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Young's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|11/10/2022
|MC
|75-78
|+13
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Young is averaging -2.094 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging -2.915 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.459, which ranks 20th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 142nd, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 117th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.162, while he ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
- On the greens, Young's -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, while he averages 29.58 putts per round (164th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.4
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|69.44%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.58
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|126
|21.30%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|12.04%
|11.46%
Young's best finishes
- Young hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
- Currently, Young has 81 points, ranking him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 3.538. In that event, he finished 54th.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.841. He finished 29th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.823. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.964, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.794) at The American Express in January 2025. That ranked seventh in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.459
|1.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.162
|-1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.200
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.608
|-2.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.511
|-2.915
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|65-68-70-71
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-65-70-68
|-17
|39
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-67-78-73
|+3
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
