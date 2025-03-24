PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at THE PLAYERS Championship, Carson Young posted a 54th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Young at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over Young's last two trips to the the Texas Children's Houston Open, he has missed the cut each time.
    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Young's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC73-75+8
    11/10/2022MC75-78+13

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Young has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Young is averaging -2.094 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging -2.915 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.459, which ranks 20th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 142nd, and his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 117th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.162, while he ranks 30th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.44%.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, while he averages 29.58 putts per round (164th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142295.4291.3
    Greens in Regulation %3069.44%69.44%
    Putts Per Round16429.5829.8
    Par Breakers12621.30%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance3312.04%11.46%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Currently, Young has 81 points, ranking him 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 3.538. In that event, he finished 54th.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.841. He finished 29th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.823. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.964, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.794) at The American Express in January 2025. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4591.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.162-1.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.200-0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.608-2.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.511-2.915

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic567-65-66-63-23105
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    July 25-283M Open7168-72-76-69+13
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4870-68-69-70-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1165-67-69-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3769-68-68-69-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship272-61-67-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6268-72-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-71-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2965-68-70-71-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open5771-69-71-69-45
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC74-73+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1068-65-70-68-1739
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5473-67-78-73+311

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW