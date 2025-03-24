Camilo Villegas betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Camilo Villegas hits the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 after a 70th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over the last two times Villegas has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Villegas missed the cut (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2020.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Villegas' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/5/2020
|MC
|74-77
|+11
Villegas' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Villegas has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging 0.254 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas is averaging -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.299 this season, which ranks 150th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranks 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 89th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.046. Additionally, he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.28%.
- On the greens, Villegas' -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 71st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|293.7
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|121
|65.28%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.58
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|78
|22.92%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|16.90%
|17.01%
Villegas' best finishes
- Although Villegas has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- Villegas, who has 107 points, currently ranks 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 0.632 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his 3.248 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.012.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.192, which ranked 28th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.640) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.299
|-1.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.046
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.338
|0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.042
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.042
|-0.502
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|67-71-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|72-62-69-66
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|11
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|66-76-75-74
|+3
|11
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|70
|73-71-73-73
|+6
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.