Camilo Villegas betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 0.632 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his 3.248 mark ranked eighth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.012.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.192, which ranked 28th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 54th.