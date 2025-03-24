PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Camilo Villegas hits the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 after a 70th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over the last two times Villegas has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Villegas missed the cut (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2020.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Villegas' recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/5/2020MC74-77+11

    Villegas' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Villegas has an average finish of 56th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Villegas has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Camilo Villegas has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging 0.254 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas is averaging -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.299 this season, which ranks 150th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranks 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 89th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.046. Additionally, he ranks 121st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.28%.
    • On the greens, Villegas' -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 103rd this season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranks 71st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157293.7290.5
    Greens in Regulation %12165.28%63.54%
    Putts Per Round7128.5828.8
    Par Breakers7822.92%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance17216.90%17.01%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Although Villegas has not won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • Villegas, who has 107 points, currently ranks 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, as he put up a 0.632 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The American Express, where his 3.248 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.012.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.192, which ranked 28th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 54th.
    • Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.640) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished seventh in that event).

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.299-1.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.046-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green230.3380.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0420.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.042-0.502

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-74+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5776-74-72-71+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5467-71-70-72-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4772-68-66-73-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    January 16-19The American Express772-62-69-66-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4466-70-71-71-611
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-72-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC72-68-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5466-76-75-74+311
    March 20-23Valspar Championship7073-71-73-73+63

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
