Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Snedeker has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Snedeker has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.

Brandt Snedeker has averaged 282.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker is averaging 2.843 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.