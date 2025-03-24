Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Brandt Snedeker will play March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he finished 57th in the Valspar Championship, shooting 3-over at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Snedeker has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 66th.
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Snedeker's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|11/11/2021
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|11/5/2020
|44
|65-71-76-69
|+1
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Snedeker has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
- Brandt Snedeker has averaged 282.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging 2.843 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging 0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.054, which ranks 118th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 171st, and his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker sports a -0.639 average that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker's 0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks first this season, and his 27.58 putts-per-round average ranks third.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|289.4
|282.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|64.10%
|60.49%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.58
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|112
|22.01%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|12.39%
|12.04%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- As of now, Snedeker has compiled 81 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.665 mark ranked 42nd in the field.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 34th in the field with a mark of 1.046.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker delivered his best mark this season at The American Express, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.647. In that event, he finished 51st.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.597). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.194) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.054
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.639
|-1.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.021
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.983
|2.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.311
|0.643
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-67-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|21
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-72-70
|-2
|4
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-69-67-67
|-17
|39
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|57
|73-71-70-73
|+3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
