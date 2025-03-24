PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brandt Snedeker will play March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. In his last tournament he finished 57th in the Valspar Championship, shooting 3-over at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course).

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last four trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Snedeker has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 66th.
    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Snedeker's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC73-75+8
    11/11/2021MC74-74+8
    11/5/20204465-71-76-69+1

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Snedeker has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
    • Brandt Snedeker has averaged 282.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker is averaging 2.843 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker is averaging 0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.054, which ranks 118th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 171st, and his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker sports a -0.639 average that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker's 0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks first this season, and his 27.58 putts-per-round average ranks third.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance171289.4282.7
    Greens in Regulation %14064.10%60.49%
    Putts Per Round327.5827.2
    Par Breakers11222.01%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance4212.39%12.04%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • As of now, Snedeker has compiled 81 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.665 mark ranked 42nd in the field.
    • Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking 34th in the field with a mark of 1.046.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker delivered his best mark this season at The American Express, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.647. In that event, he finished 51st.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.597). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.194) in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.054-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.639-1.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.021-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9832.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3110.643

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5368-68-69-73-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-74+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-67-72-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5368-69-68-69-66
    January 16-19The American Express5168-70-68-71-117
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3272-72-68-77+121
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6670-70-72-70-24
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1068-69-67-67-1739
    March 20-23Valspar Championship5773-71-70-73+35

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

