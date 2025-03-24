Braden Thornberry betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five events, Thornberry has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Thornberry has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 6-over in his only recent appearance.

In terms of driving distance, Braden Thornberry has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Thornberry is averaging 0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting.