Braden Thornberry betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 24: Braden Thornberry tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 24, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry will compete in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 70th-place finish at the Valspar Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Thornberry's first time playing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Thornberry's recent performances
- In his last five events, Thornberry has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Thornberry has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 6-over in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Braden Thornberry has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Thornberry is averaging 0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thornberry is averaging -4.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.239 this season (181st on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.0 yards) ranks 144th, while his 43.6% driving accuracy average ranks 182nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thornberry owns a -1.194 mark (180th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Thornberry's 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 36th this season, and his 28.13 putts-per-round average ranks 27th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.0
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|57.41%
|53.85%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.13
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|170
|18.89%
|18.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|17.04%
|17.95%
Thornberry's best finishes
- Thornberry has played six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time.
- Currently, Thornberry sits 205th in the FedExCup standings with 3 points.
Thornberry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thornberry produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field at -0.426.
- Thornberry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.262 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thornberry's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.236 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Thornberry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.101, which was his best so far this season. That ranked in the field.
- Thornberry recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.312) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked in the field.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-1.239
|-2.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-1.194
|-3.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.182
|0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.384
|0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-1.868
|-4.808
Thornberry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-74
|-2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|70
|72-71-73-74
|+6
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.