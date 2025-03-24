Ben Silverman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Over his last five appearances, Silverman has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished with a score of 11-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.

Silverman has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.