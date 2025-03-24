Ben Silverman betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman looks to improve upon his 36th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Silverman has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In 2024, Silverman finished 36th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Silverman's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|11/11/2021
|MC
|67-77
|+4
Silverman's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Silverman has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 11-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Silverman has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman is averaging -1.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.125 (76th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.8 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman sports a -0.957 mark (177th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.76, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|302.8
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|61.90%
|60.65%
|Putts Per Round
|92
|28.76
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|172
|18.52%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|14.55%
|15.74%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 25%.
- As of now, Silverman has compiled 52 points, which ranks him 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.422. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- Silverman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.895.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman produced his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.710.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Silverman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.462 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked 16th in the field.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.125
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.957
|-1.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.198
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.060
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.694
|-1.983
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|68-71-65-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|64-71-75-71
|-3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|69-68-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|69
|69-68-71-69
|-3
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-74
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|73-66-65-69
|-11
|49
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
