3H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Ben Martin enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2022 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over the last two times Martin has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Martin missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Martin's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC75-74+9

    Martin's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Martin has an average finish of 43rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Martin has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Ben Martin has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin is averaging -0.925 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Martin has an average of -0.264 in his past five tournaments.
    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.008 this season, which ranks 103rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 77th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.151, while he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.92%.
    • On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.53, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117297.7291.7
    Greens in Regulation %1670.92%50.00%
    Putts Per Round16129.5329.6
    Par Breakers8022.88%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance11814.38%12.70%

    Martin's best finishes

    • Martin, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Martin, who has 15 points, currently ranks 184th in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 1.243 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
    • Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.527.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 10th in the field at 3.153. In that event, he finished 45th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
    • Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (which ranked him 45th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.008-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1511.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.261-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.201-0.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.303-0.264

    Martin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-71-70-68-885
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5567-70-71-75-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-64--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-69-71-65-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5967-67-69-72-55
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC66-75-69-6--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld4568-70-68-70-810
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

