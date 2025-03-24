Ben Martin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Ben Martin enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2022 at Memorial Park Golf Course.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over the last two times Martin has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Martin missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Martin's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|75-74
|+9
Martin's recent performances
- In his last five events, Martin has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Martin has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Ben Martin has averaged 291.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Martin is averaging -0.925 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Martin has an average of -0.264 in his past five tournaments.
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.008 this season, which ranks 103rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 77th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.151, while he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.92%.
- On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a putts-per-round average of 29.53, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|297.7
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.92%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.53
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|80
|22.88%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|14.38%
|12.70%
Martin's best finishes
- Martin, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Martin, who has 15 points, currently ranks 184th in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 1.243 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.527.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 10th in the field at 3.153. In that event, he finished 45th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (which ranked him 45th in the field). In that event, he finished 45th.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.008
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.151
|1.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.261
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.201
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.303
|-0.264
Martin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|85
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|67-70-71-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|66-75-69
|-6
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|45
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|10
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
