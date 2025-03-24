Ben Martin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he delivered a 1.243 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.

Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 2.527.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 10th in the field at 3.153. In that event, he finished 45th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked 35th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.