3H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    In his last tournament, Ben Kohles missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. He'll be after a better result March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Kohles is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Kohles' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kohles has an average finish of 30th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kohles is averaging -1.018 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -0.866 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.179 (63rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.5 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a -0.182 mark (122nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a putts-per-round average of 28.71, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151294.5288.4
    Greens in Regulation %2969.68%66.27%
    Putts Per Round8728.7128.8
    Par Breakers5823.61%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.66%15.08%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • Kohles, who has 86 points, currently ranks 126th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 1.976.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.107.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.112, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 25th in the field.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1790.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.182-0.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0180.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.014-1.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.001-0.866

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5271-65-72-67-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4671-64-68-70-78
    July 25-283M Open2470-70-65-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6469-68-77-76+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-64-71-75-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-78+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5671-68-71-68-2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-65-72-74-3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-75+5--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5365-69-74-66-66
    January 16-19The American Express2170-65-72-66-1537
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2570-68-70-65-1131
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-66-3--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open3469-68-71-67-1312
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

