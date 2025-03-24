Ben Kohles betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 1.976.

Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.107.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.112, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.