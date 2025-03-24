Ben Kohles betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his last tournament, Ben Kohles missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. He'll be after a better result March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Kohles is competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Kohles' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kohles has an average finish of 30th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 288.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Kohles is averaging -1.018 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of -0.866 in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.179 (63rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.5 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles sports a -0.182 mark (122nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kohles has delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 87th with a putts-per-round average of 28.71, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|294.5
|288.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|69.68%
|66.27%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.71
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|58
|23.61%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.66%
|15.08%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Kohles, who has 86 points, currently ranks 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The American Express in January 2025, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 1.976.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.107.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles put up his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.112, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.
- Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 25th in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.179
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.182
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.018
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.014
|-1.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.001
|-0.866
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-65-72-74
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|65-69-74-66
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-65-72-66
|-15
|37
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|34
|69-68-71-67
|-13
|12
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
