Ben Griffin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.869. He missed the cut in that event.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.848 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 15th in the field at 2.534. In that event, he finished fourth.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.223, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.