3H AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Ben Griffin looks for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 36th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Griffin has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 26th.
    • In 2024, Griffin finished 36th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Griffin's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20243672-68-69-68-3
    11/10/20221667-67-71-70-5

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin has an average of 2.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.333 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.070 (87th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.9 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.097 mark (84th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 74th on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd. He has broken par 22.66% of the time (87th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance86301.9298.1
    Greens in Regulation %3769.01%69.10%
    Putts Per Round13229.1128.8
    Par Breakers8722.66%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance8613.45%11.11%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times (72.7%).
    • Currently, Griffin has 391 points, placing him 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.869. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.848 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 15th in the field at 2.534. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.223, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.070-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0970.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1560.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1122.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4363.333

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic568-67-64-62-23105
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3965-70-67-70-814
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-73+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship765-70-63-70-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5066-70-71-72-127
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3764-71-70-70-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1167-66-69-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2271-70-66-64-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2473-63-66-73-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship869-68-66-68-13--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1569-72-65-65-11--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4565-70-70-68-79
    January 16-19The American Express766-69-66-68-1983
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-77+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6969-70-73-76E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3671-68-68-70-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4474-73-74-70+316
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld467-65-67-67-18123
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-65-66-69-16123
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4575-72-72-74+516
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

