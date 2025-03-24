Ben Griffin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Ben Griffin looks for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he placed 36th shooting 3-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last two trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Griffin has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 26th.
- In 2024, Griffin finished 36th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Griffin's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|11/10/2022
|16
|67-67-71-70
|-5
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five twice over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of 2.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 3.333 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.070 (87th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.9 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.097 mark (84th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 74th on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd. He has broken par 22.66% of the time (87th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|301.9
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|69.01%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.11
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|87
|22.66%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|13.45%
|11.11%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin hasn't won any of the 11 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times (72.7%).
- Currently, Griffin has 391 points, placing him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.869. He missed the cut in that event.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.848 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking 15th in the field at 2.534. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2025, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.223, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.070
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.097
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.156
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.112
|2.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.436
|3.333
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|68-67-64-62
|-23
|105
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|65-70-67-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-70-63-70
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|27
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|64-71-70-70
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|67-66-69-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|22
|71-70-66-64
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|73-63-66-73
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|69-68-66-68
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|15
|69-72-65-65
|-11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|65-70-70-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|66-69-66-68
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|69-70-73-76
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|74-73-74-70
|+3
|16
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|4
|67-65-67-67
|-18
|123
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-65-66-69
|-16
|123
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|45
|75-72-72-74
|+5
|16
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.