Beau Hossler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The American Express (January 2025), ranking third in the field at 2.359.

Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 8.272. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler produced his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.644. In that event, he finished 70th.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.631 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.