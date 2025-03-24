PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Beau Hossler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Beau Hossler hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course after a 70th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Over his last six trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hossler has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 28th.
    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 57th after posting a score of even-par.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Hossler's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20245766-73-71-70E
    11/10/2022MC75-68+3
    11/5/2020MC75-82+17
    10/10/20191370-69-68-72-9

    Hossler's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hossler has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Beau Hossler has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.825 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hossler is averaging 0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.534 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler has a -0.243 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler's 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 33rd on TOUR this season, and his 27.50 putts-per-round average ranks second. He has broken par 22.04% of the time (108th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77302.5300.4
    Greens in Regulation %16462.04%61.11%
    Putts Per Round227.5028.0
    Par Breakers10822.04%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance5512.78%14.20%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Hossler, who has 169 points, currently sits 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The American Express (January 2025), ranking third in the field at 2.359.
    • Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 8.272. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler produced his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.644. In that event, he finished 70th.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.631 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.534-2.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.243-0.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.4811.847
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3911.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.0940.674

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-67-68-76-84
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-77+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1260-70-71-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship265-64-68-68-41--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-67-66-70-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2370-69-66-66-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5666-69-70-73-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2076-63-67-68-14--
    January 16-19The American Express1266-70-65-70-1757
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1570-73-72-72-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6972-70-78-68E6
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3275-63-67-71-823
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3267-67-70-70-1021
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship5070-69-77-73+114
    March 20-23Valspar Championship7072-69-76-73+63

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

