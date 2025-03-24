Beau Hossler betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Beau Hossler hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course after a 70th-place finish in the Valspar Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Over his last six trips to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Hossler has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 28th.
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he finished 57th after posting a score of even-par.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Hossler's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|11/10/2022
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|11/5/2020
|MC
|75-82
|+17
|10/10/2019
|13
|70-69-68-72
|-9
Hossler's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hossler has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Beau Hossler has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 1.825 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hossler is averaging 0.674 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.534 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler has a -0.243 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler's 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 33rd on TOUR this season, and his 27.50 putts-per-round average ranks second. He has broken par 22.04% of the time (108th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|62.04%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.50
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|108
|22.04%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|12.78%
|14.20%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 87.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Hossler, who has 169 points, currently sits 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The American Express (January 2025), ranking third in the field at 2.359.
- Hossler produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 8.272. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler produced his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.644. In that event, he finished 70th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.631 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked 12th in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.534
|-2.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.243
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.481
|1.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.391
|1.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.094
|0.674
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|60-70-71-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-64-68-68
|-41
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-69-66-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|76-63-67-68
|-14
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|70-73-72-72
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|72-70-78-68
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|32
|75-63-67-71
|-8
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|21
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|50
|70-69-77-73
|+1
|14
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|70
|72-69-76-73
|+6
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
