Austin Eckroat betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

In his last five events, Eckroat has an average finish of 48th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Eckroat has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 4-over over his last five events.

Austin Eckroat has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat has an average of -1.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.