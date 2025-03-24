PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Eckroat betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Austin Eckroat will appear in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 61st-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Eckroat missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Eckroat's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC72-70+2

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Eckroat has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Eckroat has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-over over his last five events.
    • Austin Eckroat has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of -1.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -2.469 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.291 (39th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 113th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.148. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.88%.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has registered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.19, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148294.7293.5
    Greens in Regulation %8466.88%62.30%
    Putts Per Round14229.1929.5
    Par Breakers8822.65%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance15015.38%16.67%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has participated in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
    • Currently, Eckroat sits 74th in the FedExCup standings with 191 points.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.621 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 2.833 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was in March 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.087. He finished 61st in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.607). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.985) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2910.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.148-1.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.414-0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.026-1.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.245-2.469

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13100
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1869-68-71-65-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4671-73-74-77+741
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-71-68-70-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship168-67-66-63-24--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1767-70-69-66-10--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-68-68-67-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-70-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1367-67-71-71-1295
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-68-1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3474-70-75-71+226
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship6169-73-74-78+68

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

