Austin Eckroat betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat will appear in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 61st-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Eckroat missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Stephan Jaeger posted numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Eckroat's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|72-70
|+2
Eckroat's recent performances
- In his last five events, Eckroat has an average finish of 48th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Eckroat has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 4-over over his last five events.
- Austin Eckroat has averaged 293.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of -1.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -2.469 Strokes Gained: Total.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.291 (39th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.7 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 113th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.148. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.88%.
- On the greens, Eckroat has registered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.19, and he ranks 88th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.7
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|66.88%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.19
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|88
|22.65%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|15.38%
|16.67%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has participated in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Currently, Eckroat sits 74th in the FedExCup standings with 191 points.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.621 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 2.833 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was in March 2025 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.087. He finished 61st in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.607). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.985) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked 12th in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.291
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.148
|-1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.414
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.026
|-1.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.245
|-2.469
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|71-73-74-77
|+7
|41
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-71-68-70
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-67-66-63
|-24
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|67-70-69-66
|-10
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-68-68-67
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|67-67-71-71
|-12
|95
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|74-70-75-71
|+2
|26
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|61
|69-73-74-78
|+6
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.