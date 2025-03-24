Antoine Rozner betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Valspar Championship, Antoine Rozner ended the weekend at 7-over, good for a 76th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 aiming for a higher finish.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Rozner's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Rozner's recent performances
- In his last five events, Rozner has an average finish of 60th.
- Rozner hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 60th.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Antoine Rozner has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Rozner has an average of -1.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rozner is averaging -2.650 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.032 this season, which ranks 96th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rozner sports a 0.019 average that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozner's -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, while he averages 29.74 putts per round (174th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|308.2
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|66.91%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|29.74
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|163
|19.32%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|14.98%
|15.56%
Rozner's best finishes
- Rozner has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Rozner, who has 24 points, currently sits 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rozner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Rozner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.583 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- Rozner posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.094.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rozner's best performance this season was in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.253. He finished 76th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Rozner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.012). That ranked 45th in the field.
- Rozner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 55th in the field.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.032
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.019
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|181
|-0.620
|-1.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.543
|-1.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.112
|-2.650
Rozner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|65-64-68-73
|-10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-79-70
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|67-76-74-75
|+4
|9
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|55
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|6
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-67-71-75
|-3
|5
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|59
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|3
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|76
|70-74-75-72
|+7
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.