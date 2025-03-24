PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Antoine Rozner betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    In his last competition at the Valspar Championship, Antoine Rozner ended the weekend at 7-over, good for a 76th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Rozner at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In the past five years, this is Rozner's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Rozner's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Rozner has an average finish of 60th.
    • Rozner hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 60th.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Antoine Rozner has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rozner has an average of -1.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rozner is averaging -2.650 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.032 this season, which ranks 96th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rozner sports a 0.019 average that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rozner's -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 159th this season, while he averages 29.74 putts per round (174th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance36308.2307.7
    Greens in Regulation %8166.91%66.67%
    Putts Per Round17429.7429.8
    Par Breakers16319.32%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance13914.98%15.56%

    Rozner's best finishes

    • Rozner has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Rozner, who has 24 points, currently sits 173rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rozner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Rozner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.583 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • Rozner posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.094.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rozner's best performance this season was in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.253. He finished 76th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Rozner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.012). That ranked 45th in the field.
    • Rozner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him 55th in the field.

    Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0320.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0190.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green181-0.620-1.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.543-1.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.112-2.650

    Rozner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2665-64-68-73-10--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-79-70E--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4867-76-74-75+49
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5569-70-71-68-66
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-67-71-75-35
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open5968-70-69-72-93
    March 20-23Valspar Championship7670-74-75-72+72

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

