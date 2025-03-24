Antoine Rozner betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Rozner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.583 mark ranked 23rd in the field.

Rozner posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.094.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rozner's best performance this season was in March 2025 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.253. He finished 76th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Rozner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (-0.012). That ranked 45th in the field.