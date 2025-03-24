Andrew Novak betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Andrew Novak looks over a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak looks for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he finished 53rd shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Novak has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 53rd.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Novak's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
Novak's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Novak has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
- Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.099 Strokes Gained: Total.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.196, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 111th, and his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 127th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.226, while he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.65%.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.10, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 19.71% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|298.3
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|61.65%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.10
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|155
|19.71%
|17.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|12.90%
|14.58%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times (50%).
- Currently, Novak has 418 points, ranking him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.261 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.764. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.717 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.967, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked second in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.196
|1.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.226
|-1.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.388
|1.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.077
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.436
|0.099
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-65-68-69
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|67-68-62-71
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|65-75-67-68
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-74-72
|+5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|70-72-66-74
|-6
|190
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|69-65-75-67
|-12
|95
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|71-71-74-68
|-4
|95
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|34
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|42
|69-72-68-75
|E
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
