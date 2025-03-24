Andrew Novak betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.261 (he finished 34th in that tournament).

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.764. He finished third in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.717 mark ranked in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.967, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished third in that event).