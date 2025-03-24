PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Andrew Novak looks over a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Andrew Novak looks over a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak looks for better results in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he finished 53rd shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Novak has entered the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 53rd.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Novak's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20245368-71-73-67-1

    Novak's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Novak has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Novak has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Novak has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Novak is averaging 0.099 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.196, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 111th, and his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 127th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.226, while he ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.65%.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.10, and he ranks 155th by breaking par 19.71% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111298.3295.2
    Greens in Regulation %16861.65%56.94%
    Putts Per Round2428.1027.9
    Par Breakers15519.71%17.36%
    Bogey Avoidance5712.90%14.58%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut five times (50%).
    • Currently, Novak has 418 points, ranking him 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.261 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.764. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.717 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.967, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 12th in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025. That ranked second in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.1961.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.226-1.755
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3881.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.077-0.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4360.099

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship267-68-62-71-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3565-75-67-68-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-74-72+5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open370-72-66-74-6190
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1369-65-75-67-1295
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1371-71-74-68-495
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-75-1--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3474-73-65-78+226
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 20-23Valspar Championship4269-72-68-75E12

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW