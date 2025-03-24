Anders Albertson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2022.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Albertson has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 6-over and missing the cut.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Albertson's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|W/D
|76
|+6
Albertson's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Albertson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Anders Albertson has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Albertson has an average of -1.540 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Albertson has an average of -2.005 in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.4
|301.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.70%
|68.18%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.86
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.25%
|21.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.87%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's best finishes
- Albertson participated in six tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Albertson's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He shot 1-under and finished 63rd in that event.
- With 3 points last season, Albertson finished 232nd in the FedExCup standings.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.005
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Albertson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|68-71-72-72
|-1
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
