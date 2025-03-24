PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Anders Albertson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Anders Albertson plays his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Anders Albertson hits the links March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in the same tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Albertson at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Albertson has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 6-over and missing the cut.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Albertson's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022W/D76+6

    Albertson's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Albertson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Anders Albertson has averaged 301.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Albertson has an average of -1.540 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Albertson has an average of -2.005 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Albertson .

    Albertson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.4301.4
    Greens in Regulation %-62.70%68.18%
    Putts Per Round-28.8630.4
    Par Breakers-18.25%21.21%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.87%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Albertson's best finishes

    • Albertson participated in six tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
    • Last season Albertson's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He shot 1-under and finished 63rd in that event.
    • With 3 points last season, Albertson finished 232nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.005

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Albertson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6368-71-72-72-13
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-70-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-76+3--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-69-71-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-79+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW