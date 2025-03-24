Alex Smalley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Smalley's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Smalley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|11/10/2022
|4
|71-64-70-67
|-8
|11/11/2021
|15
|68-72-69-68
|-3
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- Alex Smalley has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging 1.441 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley is averaging 4.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.543 ranks 14th on TOUR this season, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 87th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.064. Additionally, he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.85%.
- On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 41st on TOUR, while he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39. He has broken par 24.21% of the time (42nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|306.1
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|68.85%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.39
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|42
|24.21%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|11.11%
|10.49%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Smalley has accumulated 355 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.837.
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.162. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.984.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.176). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.794) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.543
|2.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.064
|-0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.596
|1.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.338
|1.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.541
|4.695
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|65
|69-69-70-77
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|73-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-66-66-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-64-69-68
|-11
|49
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|11
|68-69-68-65
|-18
|70
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|67-65-73-69
|-10
|40
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|10
|69-65-64-72
|-14
|70
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|18
|70-64-69-69
|-12
|43
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|14
|68-67-72-76
|-5
|83
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
