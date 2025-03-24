Alex Smalley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.

Alex Smalley has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Smalley is averaging 1.441 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.