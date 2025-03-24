PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley enters play March 27-30 in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Smalley's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Smalley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024MC74-72+6
    11/10/2022471-64-70-67-8
    11/11/20211568-72-69-68-3

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Smalley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Alex Smalley has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging 1.441 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley is averaging 4.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Smalley .

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.543 ranks 14th on TOUR this season, and his 63% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smalley ranks 87th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.064. Additionally, he ranks 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.85%.
    • On the greens, Smalley has delivered a 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 41st on TOUR, while he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.39. He has broken par 24.21% of the time (42nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance46306.1303.3
    Greens in Regulation %4268.85%66.67%
    Putts Per Round4928.3928.1
    Par Breakers4224.21%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance911.11%10.49%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • As of now, Smalley has accumulated 355 points, which ranks him 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.837.
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at The American Express, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.162. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.984.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Smalley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.176). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Smalley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.794) at The American Express, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5432.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.064-0.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.5961.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3381.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.5414.695

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship569-66-69-63-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-69-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6569-69-70-77+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3973-65-69-70-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-66-66-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-64-69-68-1149
    January 16-19The American Express1168-69-68-65-1870
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2167-65-73-69-1040
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1069-65-64-72-1470
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1870-64-69-69-1243
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship1468-67-72-76-583
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW