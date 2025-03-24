PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Alejandro Tosti shot 11-under and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Tosti has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 11-under and finishing second.
    • With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Tosti's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024266-67-68-68-11

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Tosti has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Tosti has an average of -2.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.513 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.152 this season (71st on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.5 yards) ranks sixth, while his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 149th on TOUR with a mark of -0.400.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 28.95, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6315.5310.3
    Greens in Regulation %12065.40%63.89%
    Putts Per Round11428.9528.9
    Par Breakers11621.72%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance13514.90%14.68%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
    • With 78 points, Tosti currently sits 131st in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking seventh in the field at 4.079. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.664.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.074. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.974, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.
    • Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.152-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.400-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2621.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.686-2.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.672-1.513

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4369-66-68-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-66-67-69-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC82-69+7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 16-19The American Express5865-73-69-71-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1065-69-66-70-1470
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6869-67-75-75+23
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

