Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Alejandro Tosti shot 11-under and took second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Tosti has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 11-under and finishing second.
- With numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third), Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Tosti's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Tosti has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Tosti has an average of -2.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.513 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.152 this season (71st on TOUR). His average driving distance (315.5 yards) ranks sixth, while his 56% driving accuracy average ranks 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 149th on TOUR with a mark of -0.400.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 28.95, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|315.5
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|65.40%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|28.95
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|116
|21.72%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|14.90%
|14.68%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
- With 78 points, Tosti currently sits 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking seventh in the field at 4.079. In that event, he finished 10th.
- Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.664.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.074. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.974, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.
- Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.152
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.400
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.262
|1.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.686
|-2.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.672
|-1.513
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-66-67-69
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|82-69
|+7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-73-69-71
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|10
|65-69-66-70
|-14
|70
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|68
|69-67-75-75
|+2
|3
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
