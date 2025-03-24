Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ranking seventh in the field at 4.079. In that event, he finished 10th.

Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 3.664.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.074. He finished 10th in that tournament.

At The American Express in January 2025, Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.974, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 20th in the field.