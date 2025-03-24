Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
1 Min Read
In his most recent tournament, Aldrich Potgieter missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. He'll be after a better outcome March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In the past five years, this is Potgieter's first time competing at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (second).
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Potgieter has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 32-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Aldrich Potgieter has averaged 314.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging 1.772 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Potgieter is averaging 1.042 Strokes Gained: Total.
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.599 ranks ninth on TOUR this season, and his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Potgieter ranks 162nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.607, while he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.16%.
- On the greens, Potgieter's 0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, and his 28.16 putts-per-round average ranks 28th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|2
|320.2
|314.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|63.16%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.16
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|81
|22.81%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|166
|16.37%
|18.25%
Potgieter's best finishes
- Potgieter has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times (28.6%).
- With 346 points, Potgieter currently ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Potgieter's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Potgieter's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.408.
- Potgieter's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.322 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Potgieter posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.629.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Potgieter posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (9.175, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Potgieter posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.599
|1.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.607
|-0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|169
|-0.445
|-1.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.576
|1.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.123
|1.042
Potgieter's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|66-76-67-78
|-1
|46
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|2
|65-61-67-71
|-62
|300
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.