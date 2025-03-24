Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Potgieter's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.408.

Potgieter's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.322 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Potgieter posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.629.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Potgieter posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (9.175, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.