Adam Svensson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.992.

Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.880.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking eighth in the field at 2.541. In that event, he finished 30th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.821 (his best mark this season), which ranked 39th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.