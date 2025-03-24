Adam Svensson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Adam Svensson looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he took 57th shooting even-par in this tournament in 2024.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Svensson has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of even-par.
- Svensson finished 57th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2024).
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Svensson's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|11/10/2022
|39
|73-67-72-68
|E
|11/11/2021
|MC
|73-72
|+5
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Svensson has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Svensson has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of -2.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -2.366 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.032, which ranks 110th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 155th, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson owns a 0.369 mark (44th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.664 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 169th on TOUR this season, and his 29.68 putts-per-round average ranks 170th. He has broken par 20.22% of the time (146th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|294.1
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|68.44%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.68
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|146
|20.22%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.22%
|17.13%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
- As of now, Svensson has collected 45 points, which ranks him 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.992.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.880.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking eighth in the field at 2.541. In that event, he finished 30th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.821 (his best mark this season), which ranked 39th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.032
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.369
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.137
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.664
|-2.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.191
|-2.366
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-67-72-69
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|67-69-66-75
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-65-66-69
|-12
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|71-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|60-69-71-71
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|72-72-67-65
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|70-68-71-68
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-69-67
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-71-70
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-66-71-71
|-7
|17
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|5
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
