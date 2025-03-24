PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Svensson betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Adam Svensson looks for a higher finish in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open after he took 57th shooting even-par in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Svensson has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of even-par.
    • Svensson finished 57th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2024).
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger's average driving distance was 320.1 (11th in field), he hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), with 27.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Svensson's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/20245766-73-68-73E
    11/10/20223973-67-72-68E
    11/11/2021MC73-72+5

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Svensson has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Svensson has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of -2.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -2.366 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.032, which ranks 110th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 155th, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson owns a 0.369 mark (44th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.664 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 169th on TOUR this season, and his 29.68 putts-per-round average ranks 170th. He has broken par 20.22% of the time (146th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance155294.1287.5
    Greens in Regulation %4668.44%63.89%
    Putts Per Round17029.6829.1
    Par Breakers14620.22%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance11214.22%17.13%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson, who has played nine tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
    • As of now, Svensson has collected 45 points, which ranks him 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.992.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.880.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson put up his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking eighth in the field at 2.541. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.821 (his best mark this season), which ranked 39th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0320.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3690.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.137-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.664-2.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.191-2.366

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-67-72-69-1218
    July 25-283M Open3767-69-66-75-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship768-65-66-69-1280
    September 12-15Procore Championship1371-69-71-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2560-69-71-71-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-73-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4672-72-67-65-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3970-68-71-68-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5370-71-70-68-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-69-67-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-71-70-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-72+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-66-71-71-717
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5971-66-71-71-55
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-72-3--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico OpenMC69-71-4--
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

