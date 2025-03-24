PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Adam Schenk missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. He'll be after a better outcome March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Schenk has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In 2022, Schenk failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Schenk's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022MC72-72+4
    11/11/20212970-64-72-74E
    11/5/2020MC75-75+10

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Schenk has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of -1.751 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -1.971 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185 this season (60th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.4 yards) ranks 12th, while his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk owns a -0.135 mark (112th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 70th on TOUR this season, and his 28.35 putts-per-round average ranks 45th. He has broken par 22.71% of the time (86th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance12313.4308.5
    Greens in Regulation %15163.04%64.29%
    Putts Per Round4528.3528.7
    Par Breakers8622.71%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance13214.73%14.29%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • While Schenk hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
    • As of now, Schenk has compiled 156 points, which ranks him 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.511 (he finished 25th in that event).
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.136 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.151. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.520, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1850.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.135-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green125-0.139-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.158-1.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.069-1.971

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    July 25-283M Open5967-73-70-71-35
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4673-66-70-68-7--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6769-65-73-75+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5371-67-70-71-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii664-69-69-65-1389
    January 16-19The American ExpressW/D74+2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2569-75-71-73E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2566-69-72-68-931
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open4569-69-70-69-116
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC80-74+12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

