Adam Schenk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 06: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Adam Schenk missed the cut at the Valspar Championship. He'll be after a better outcome March 27-30 in Houston at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Schenk has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In 2022, Schenk failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Schenk's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|11/11/2021
|29
|70-64-72-74
|E
|11/5/2020
|MC
|75-75
|+10
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five events, Schenk has an average finish of 35th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 10-under.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 308.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of -1.751 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -1.971 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185 this season (60th on TOUR). His average driving distance (313.4 yards) ranks 12th, while his 51.6% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk owns a -0.135 mark (112th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 70th on TOUR this season, and his 28.35 putts-per-round average ranks 45th. He has broken par 22.71% of the time (86th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|12
|313.4
|308.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|63.04%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.35
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|86
|22.71%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|14.73%
|14.29%
Schenk's best finishes
- While Schenk hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times (50%).
- As of now, Schenk has compiled 156 points, which ranks him 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.511 (he finished 25th in that event).
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.136 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.151. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.520, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.701) in January 2025 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked sixth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.185
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.135
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.139
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.158
|-1.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.069
|-1.971
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|73-66-70-68
|-7
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|69-65-73-75
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|69-75-71-73
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|66-69-72-68
|-9
|31
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|45
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|6
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
