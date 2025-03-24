Adam Schenk betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.511 (he finished 25th in that event).

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.136 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.151. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Schenk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.520, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.