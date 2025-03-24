Adam Hadwin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Adam Hadwin shot 7-under and placed seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Hadwin has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2022. He finished seventh, posting a score of 7-under.
- Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).
Hadwin's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/10/2022
|7
|70-65-70-68
|-7
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hadwin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging -1.240 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.214 ranks 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 59.3% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin sports a -0.264 mark (134th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadwin's -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 77th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.4
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|62.84%
|56.35%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.62
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|82
|22.80%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|14.94%
|17.46%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
- Currently, Hadwin ranks 94th in the FedExCup standings with 136 points.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he delivered a 4.085 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 2.050 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he delivered a 2.206 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.289, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 29th.
- Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked ninth in the field.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.214
|-0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.264
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.134
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.043
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.387
|-1.240
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|29
|67-69-68-70
|-18
|34
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-71
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|65
|72-73-71-70
|-2
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|9
|68-66-70-66
|-14
|75
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|83-71
|+10
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|45
|75-69-76-73
|+5
|16
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
