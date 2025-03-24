PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

    Adam Hadwin shot 7-under and placed seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 27-30 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Hadwin has played the Texas Children's Houston Open once of late, in 2022. He finished seventh, posting a score of 7-under.
    • Stephan Jaeger finished with 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Jaeger also posted numbers of 320.1 in average driving distance (11th in field), 68.06% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 27.25 putts per round (second).

    Hadwin's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/10/2022770-65-70-68-7

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hadwin is averaging -1.240 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.214 ranks 142nd on TOUR this season, and his 59.3% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin sports a -0.264 mark (134th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadwin's -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 77th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.4297.3
    Greens in Regulation %15362.84%56.35%
    Putts Per Round7728.6228.8
    Par Breakers8222.80%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance13814.94%17.46%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
    • Currently, Hadwin ranks 94th in the FedExCup standings with 136 points.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he delivered a 4.085 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 2.050 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he delivered a 2.206 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.289, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 29th.
    • Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.654) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.214-0.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.264-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1340.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.043-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.387-1.240

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-68+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-67-68-70-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-71-67-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-68-75-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5369-69-71-70-3--
    January 2-5The Sentry2967-69-68-70-1834
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5965-71-69-70-55
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-70-71-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6572-73-71-70-27
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open968-66-70-66-1475
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC83-71+10--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4575-69-76-73+516
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-77+2--
    March 20-23Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

