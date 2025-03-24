Adam Hadwin betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he delivered a 4.085 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he produced a 2.050 mark, which ranked him 34th in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he delivered a 2.206 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

At The Sentry in January 2025, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.289, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 29th.