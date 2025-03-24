Aaron Rai betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.903.

Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.003 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.333. He finished 11th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.818, which ranked 23rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.