Aaron Rai betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Aaron Rai of England looks over a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai will appear in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 14th-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Rai's average finish has been 11th, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- In 2024, Rai finished seventh (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
- Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Rai's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|11/10/2022
|7
|70-64-70-69
|-7
|11/11/2021
|19
|71-69-70-68
|-2
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has an average of 1.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging 4.866 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.446 (23rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.9 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks 28th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.469, while he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.51%.
- On the greens, Rai has delivered a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 25.85% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|288.9
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|70.51%
|69.17%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.08
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|14
|25.85%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.03%
|12.50%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- With 423 points, Rai currently ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.903.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.003 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.333. He finished 11th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.818, which ranked 23rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.446
|1.875
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.469
|2.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.166
|-1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.285
|1.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.035
|4.866
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|500
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-70-74-74
|+4
|50
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-71-66-66
|-21
|63
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|18
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-70-75-72
|+1
|23
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|4
|67-64-68-67
|-18
|123
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|11
|74-72-67-71
|-4
|115
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|14
|68-74-72-69
|-5
|83
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
