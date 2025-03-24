PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Aaron Rai of England looks over a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Aaron Rai of England looks over a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai will appear in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from March 27-30 after a 14th-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info

    • Date: March 27-30, 2025
    • Location: Houston, Texas, USA
    • Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
    • Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger

    At the Texas Children's Houston Open

    • Rai's average finish has been 11th, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • In 2024, Rai finished seventh (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
    • When Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in the field), 1.442 SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 SG: Putting (third).
    • Jaeger averaged 320.1 yards off the tee (11th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 68.06% (24th), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Rai's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/28/2024766-70-67-67-10
    11/10/2022770-64-70-69-7
    11/11/20211971-69-70-68-2

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has an average of 1.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging 4.866 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rai .

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.446 (23rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.9 yards ranks 173rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai ranks 28th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.469, while he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.51%.
    • On the greens, Rai has delivered a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 14th by breaking par 25.85% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173288.9290.6
    Greens in Regulation %2170.51%69.17%
    Putts Per Round12829.0828.9
    Par Breakers1425.85%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.03%12.50%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai has taken part in seven tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • With 423 points, Rai currently ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.903.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.003 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai's best effort this season was in March 2025 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.333. He finished 11th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2025, Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.818, which ranked 23rd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • Rai delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4461.875
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4692.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.166-1.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2851.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.0354.866

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship7573-74-75-77+155
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship165-65-68-64-18500
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-70-67-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship4374-70-74-74+450
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2366-70-72-70-60
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1471-71-72-70-4--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-71-66-66-2163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4069-68-72-71-818
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3772-70-75-72+123
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld467-64-68-67-18123
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1174-72-67-71-4115
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS Championship1468-74-72-69-583

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW