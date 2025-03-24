Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
Aaron Baddeley hits the links in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open March 27-30 after a 78th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in his most recent competition.
The Texas Children's Houston Open tournament and course info
- Date: March 27-30, 2025
- Location: Houston, Texas, USA
- Course: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70 / 7,475 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous winner: Stephan Jaeger
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- Baddeley's average finish has been 57th, and his average score even-par, over his last four appearances at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
- Baddeley finished 82nd (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent go-round at the Texas Children's Houston Open (in 2024).
- Stephan Jaeger won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.947 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (37th in field), 1.442 in SG: Approach the Green (38th), and 6.398 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Jaeger posted an average driving distance of 320.1 (11th in field), hit 68.06% of greens in regulation (24th), and took 27.25 putts per round (second).
Baddeley's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/28/2024
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|10/10/2019
|MC
|72-75
|+3
Baddeley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Baddeley has an average finish of 48th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Baddeley has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Aaron Baddeley has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Baddeley is averaging -0.337 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley is averaging -1.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.177, which ranks 180th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranks 169th, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Baddeley ranks 108th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.086, while he ranks 166th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.90%.
- On the greens, Baddeley's -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, while he averages 28.38 putts per round (47th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|289.9
|286.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|61.90%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|47
|28.38
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|178
|17.99%
|17.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|14.38%
Baddeley's best finishes
- Baddeley has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times.
- As of now, Baddeley has collected 42 points, which ranks him 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Baddeley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he put up a 0.680 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Baddeley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 3.181.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.283.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.155 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
- Baddeley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which ranked 34th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-1.177
|-2.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.086
|-1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.704
|2.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.328
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.886
|-1.471
Baddeley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|82
|72-69-74-72
|+7
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-70-74
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|71-68-71-75
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|70
|73-66-73-74
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|76
|70-67-75-71
|+3
|2
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-69
|-5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|67-77-70-75
|+1
|21
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|67-69-68-71
|-9
|17
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 20-23
|Valspar Championship
|78
|72-70-78-74
|+10
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
