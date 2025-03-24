Aaron Baddeley betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

This season Baddeley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The American Express in January 2025, as he put up a 0.680 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Baddeley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2025), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 3.181.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Baddeley produced his best performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2025), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.283.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.155 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.