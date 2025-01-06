Zach Johnson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 43rd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 284.4 yards in his past five starts.

Johnson has an average of 0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.