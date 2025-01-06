Zach Johnson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Zach Johnson hits the course in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last eight trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Johnson has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 37th.
- Johnson missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.
Johnson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|68-72
|E
|1/12/2023
|75
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|1/13/2022
|MC
|72-64
|-4
|1/14/2021
|62
|71-65-68-68
|-8
|1/9/2020
|28
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|1/10/2019
|MC
|71-68
|-1
Johnson's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 284.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Johnson has an average of 0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Johnson has an average of 0.760 in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|284.1
|284.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|66.20%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.85
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.74%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|15.97%
|15.87%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson participated in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Last season Johnson's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 19-under and finished 19th in that event.
- Johnson earned 202 points last season, which placed him 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.099
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.121
|-1.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.117
|1.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.420
|0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.318
|0.760
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|65-67-71-66
|-15
|32
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|21
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
