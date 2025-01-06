PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Zach Johnson hits the course in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last eight trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Johnson has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 37th.
    • Johnson missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Grayson Murray posted numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray averaged 310.5 yards off the tee (17th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 79.17% (second), and attempted 28.75 putts per round (31st) in that victory a year ago.

    Johnson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC68-72E
    1/12/20237569-69-72-71+1
    1/13/2022MC72-64-4
    1/14/20216271-65-68-68-8
    1/9/20202869-68-70-69-4
    1/10/2019MC71-68-1

    Johnson's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 284.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Johnson has an average of 0.893 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Johnson has an average of 0.760 in his past five tournaments.
    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance178284.1284.4
    Greens in Regulation %11566.20%63.10%
    Putts Per Round7028.8528.5
    Par Breakers2626.74%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance14615.97%15.87%

    Johnson's best finishes

    • Johnson participated in 18 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • Last season Johnson's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 19-under and finished 19th in that event.
    • Johnson earned 202 points last season, which placed him 145th in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.0990.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.121-1.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.1171.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4200.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3180.760

    Johnson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6070-70-70-71-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2171-68-69-66-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-65-72-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-67-67-68-1642
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4568-70-71-73+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6368-68-74-73-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2665-67-71-66-1532
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M Open5368-71-69-72-46
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-67-68-69-821
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.