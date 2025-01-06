Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Fishburn has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Fishburn has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.

Fishburn is averaging -0.424 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.