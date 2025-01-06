Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn enters the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 after an eighth-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last competition.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Fishburn is competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Fishburn has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Fishburn is averaging -0.424 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of 1.163 in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|308.8
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.21%
|79.01%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|29.86
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|72
|25.08%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.90%
|10.80%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Last season Fishburn participated in 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Fishburn's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished third at the Procore Championship.
- With 384 points last season, Fishburn finished 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.616
|1.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.083
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.130
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.078
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.480
|1.163
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|68-65-70-70
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|71-70-66-67
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|12
|70-68-67-67
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-64-69-69
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.