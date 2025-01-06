PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn enters the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 after an eighth-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Fishburn is competing at the Sony Open in Hawaii for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th), Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024.
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Fishburn has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 12-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fishburn is averaging -0.424 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fishburn has an average of 1.163 in his past five tournaments.
    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30308.8311.3
    Greens in Regulation %174.21%79.01%
    Putts Per Round17429.8630.1
    Par Breakers7225.08%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance711.90%10.80%

    Fishburn's best finishes

    • Last season Fishburn participated in 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Fishburn's best performance came when he shot 14-under and finished third at the Procore Championship.
    • With 384 points last season, Fishburn finished 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6161.827
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.0830.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.130-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.078-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4801.163

    Fishburn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-72-65-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-68-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-69-69-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-13973
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2073-66-66-68-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2572-67-69-70-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1566-69-67-68-1831
    July 25-283M Open671-67-63-70-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship368-65-70-71-14--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-69-70-71-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3468-65-70-70-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3771-70-66-67-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1270-68-67-67-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-64-69-69-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.