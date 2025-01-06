Austin Eckroat betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
In his most recent competition at The Sentry, Austin Eckroat ended the weekend at 21-under, good for a 15th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 trying for an improved score.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Eckroat's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Eckroat last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 42nd with a score of 8-under.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Eckroat's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|1/12/2023
|12
|66-66-68-68
|-12
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Eckroat has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
- Austin Eckroat has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Eckroat is averaging -0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 last season ranked 30th on TOUR, and his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranked 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat had a 0.395 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat's -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 129th on TOUR last season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranked 64th. He broke par 24.63% of the time (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|76.67%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.63%
|29.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.88%
|11.67%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat last season participated in 27 tournaments, picking up two wins and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season Eckroat had two wins, with one of them coming at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 24-under.
- Eckroat's 1069 points last season ranked him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.333
|0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.395
|1.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.243
|-2.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.172
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.301
|-0.179
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|71-73-74-77
|+7
|41
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-71-68-70
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-67-66-63
|-24
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|67-70-69-66
|-10
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-68-68-67
|-21
|63
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
