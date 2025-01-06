PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    In his most recent competition at The Sentry, Austin Eckroat ended the weekend at 21-under, good for a 15th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 9-12 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Eckroat's average finish has been 27th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • Eckroat last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 42nd with a score of 8-under.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Eckroat's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20244265-66-69-72-8
    1/12/20231266-66-68-68-12

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Eckroat has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
    • Austin Eckroat has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Eckroat is averaging -0.179 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.333 last season ranked 30th on TOUR, and his 69.4% driving accuracy average ranked 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Eckroat had a 0.395 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat's -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 129th on TOUR last season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranked 64th. He broke par 24.63% of the time (84th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.8300.0
    Greens in Regulation %11766.17%76.67%
    Putts Per Round6428.8029.3
    Par Breakers8424.63%29.44%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.88%11.67%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat last season participated in 27 tournaments, picking up two wins and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Last season Eckroat had two wins, with one of them coming at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 24-under.
    • Eckroat's 1069 points last season ranked him 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3330.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.3951.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.243-2.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.172-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.301-0.179

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13100
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1869-68-71-65-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4671-73-74-77+741
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-71-68-70-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship168-67-66-63-24--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1767-70-69-66-10--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-68-68-67-2163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.