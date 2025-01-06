Austin Eckroat betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Last season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2024 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.397. He finished 17th in that tournament.

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, his best mark last season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 37th in that tournament).