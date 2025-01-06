Will Gordon betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
After he finished 42nd in this tournament in 2024, Will Gordon has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Gordon's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Gordon's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|1/12/2023
|28
|69-67-63-71
|-10
|1/14/2021
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|1/9/2020
|MC
|74-72
|+6
Gordon's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gordon has an average finish of 37th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Gordon is averaging 1.332 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 2.179 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|309.2
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.39%
|76.04%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.37
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.56%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.72%
|8.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's best finishes
- Gordon participated in 15 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut six times (40%).
- Last season Gordon had his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot 8-under and finished 30th (eight shots back of the winner).
- Gordon placed 208th in the FedExCup standings with 20 points last season.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.179
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gordon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-67-69-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|67
|67-69-65-78
|-9
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|72-65-66-74
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|67-70-67-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-67-65-76
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|66-71-67-70
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.