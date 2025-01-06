PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Will Gordon betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

    After he finished 42nd in this tournament in 2024, Will Gordon has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii in Honolulu Jan. 9-12.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Gordon's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2024, he finished 42nd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Murray posted an average driving distance of 310.5 (17th in field), hit 79.17% of greens in regulation (second), and took 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Gordon's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20244269-67-69-67-8
    1/12/20232869-67-63-71-10
    1/14/2021MC68-70-2
    1/9/2020MC74-72+6

    Gordon's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gordon has an average finish of 37th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gordon is averaging 1.332 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gordon is averaging 2.179 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-309.2308.4
    Greens in Regulation %-73.39%76.04%
    Putts Per Round-30.3730.2
    Par Breakers-24.56%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.72%8.68%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's best finishes

    • Gordon participated in 15 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut six times (40%).
    • Last season Gordon had his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot 8-under and finished 30th (eight shots back of the winner).
    • Gordon placed 208th in the FedExCup standings with 20 points last season.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.179

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gordon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-67-69-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express6767-69-65-78-94
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4872-65-66-74-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3567-70-67-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4771-67-65-76-5--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3066-71-67-70-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.