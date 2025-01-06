Will Gordon betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five tournaments, Gordon has an average finish of 37th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Gordon has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Will Gordon has averaged 308.4 yards in his past five starts.

Gordon is averaging 1.332 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.