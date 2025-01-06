Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

Snedeker has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Snedeker has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.

Brandt Snedeker has averaged 275.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker has an average of 3.805 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.