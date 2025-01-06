Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
Brandt Snedeker had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Waialae Country Club.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last six trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Snedeker has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- Snedeker missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
- When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Snedeker's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|1/13/2022
|36
|66-65-68-70
|-11
|1/14/2021
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|1/9/2020
|12
|72-67-69-66
|-6
|1/10/2019
|16
|66-69-65-68
|-12
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Snedeker has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
- Brandt Snedeker has averaged 275.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has an average of 3.805 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 2.649 Strokes Gained: Total.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|182
|281.0
|275.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|63.70%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|105
|29.10
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|168
|21.46%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|17.62%
|13.10%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker participated in 25 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season Snedeker's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 17-under and finished 16th in that event.
- Snedeker ranked 208th in the FedExCup standings with 20 points last season.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.561
|-1.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-0.697
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.054
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.147
|3.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.164
|2.649
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|53
|68-68-69-73
|-10
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-67-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.