PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 15: Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last six trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Snedeker has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • Snedeker missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024.
    • When Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024, he had 5.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 1.854 SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Snedeker's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/2024MC71-73+4
    1/13/20223666-65-68-70-11
    1/14/2021MC73-69+2
    1/9/20201272-67-69-66-6
    1/10/20191666-69-65-68-12

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Snedeker has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five events.
    • Brandt Snedeker has averaged 275.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has an average of 3.805 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 2.649 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Snedeker .

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance182281.0275.6
    Greens in Regulation %16163.70%68.25%
    Putts Per Round10529.1028.6
    Par Breakers16821.46%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance17117.62%13.10%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker participated in 25 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Last season Snedeker's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 17-under and finished 16th in that event.
    • Snedeker ranked 208th in the FedExCup standings with 20 points last season.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.561-1.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-0.697-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.0540.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1473.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.1642.649

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5368-68-69-73-104
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-74+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-67-72-70-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1667-67-70-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.