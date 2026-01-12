PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Webb Simpson finished tied for 16th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving on his strong history at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Simpson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1666-70-66-67-11
    2024T6665-70-72-69-4
    2023MC69-72+1
    2022T6167-68-71-69-5
    2021T465-65-67-64-19

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2568-65-67-67-15--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-69-67-69-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-67-71-70-106.333
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-71-69-69-436.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4967-70-68-71-88.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-under.
    • Simpson has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.319

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 in his past five tournaments, showing solid driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.029 in his past five starts indicates consistent iron play.
    • Around the greens, Simpson has delivered a strong 0.218 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson's putting has been a challenge recently, with a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
    • Overall, Simpson has maintained a positive 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total average in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

