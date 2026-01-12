Webb Simpson betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Webb Simpson finished tied for 16th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving on his strong history at this tournament.
Simpson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|66-70-66-67
|-11
|2024
|T66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|2023
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|2022
|T61
|67-68-71-69
|-5
|2021
|T4
|65-65-67-64
|-19
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|68-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-69-67-69
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-67-71-70
|-10
|6.333
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|36.500
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|67-70-68-71
|-8
|8.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-under.
- Simpson has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.319
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.228 in his past five tournaments, showing solid driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.029 in his past five starts indicates consistent iron play.
- Around the greens, Simpson has delivered a strong 0.218 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson's putting has been a challenge recently, with a -0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts.
- Overall, Simpson has maintained a positive 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.