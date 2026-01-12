Kevin Roy betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Kevin Roy finished tied for 45th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his last showing in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Roy's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|67-69-67-70
|-7
|2023
|MC
|67-75
|+2
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Roy's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 45th at seven-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-64
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-66-71-75
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|60
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|69-71-67-68
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-71-64
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T35
|8-11-8-(-1)
|11.511
Roy's recent performances
- Roy had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 13-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.428 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.204
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.428 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating strength off the tee.
- In his recent performances, Roy struggled with his approach game, posting a -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average.
- Around the greens, Roy delivered a -0.232 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Roy posted a positive 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
