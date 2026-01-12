PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matt McCarty finished tied for 65th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    McCarty's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6569-66-69-72-4

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-65-64-70-16--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1475-65-74-60-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4364-73-70-76-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-65-72-64-1380
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6867-70-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-65-71-70-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1967-67-69-68-1743
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC82-78+20--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.951 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.951

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 in his past five tournaments, showing solid driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McCarty recorded a -0.043 mark in his past five starts, indicating room for improvement with his iron play.
    • On the greens, McCarty delivered a strong 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as a strength in his recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Bud Cauley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Michael Kim betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 12, 2026

    Tony Finau betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

    Betting Profile
    Official

    PNC Championship

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    -33

    1

    Team Kuchar
    Tot
    -33
    R2
    -18

    T2

    Team Love
    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    -26

    T2

    Team Love
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -14

    T2

    Team Daly
    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    -26

    T2

    Team Daly
    Tot
    -26
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Korda
    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Korda
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    -25

    T4

    Team Stricker
    Tot
    -25
    R2
    -13

    6

    Team Duval
    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13

    -24

    6

    Team Duval
    Tot
    -24
    R2
    -13
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW