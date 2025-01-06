Webb Simpson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

In his last five events, Simpson finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Simpson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished 7-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Webb Simpson has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting.