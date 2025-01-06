PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Webb Simpson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 14, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson looks for a better result in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after he took 66th shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
    • Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Waialae Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Grayson Murray

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • Over his last seven trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Simpson has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 25th.
    • Simpson last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 66th with a score of 4-under.
    • Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
    • Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).

    Simpson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/11/20246665-70-72-69-4
    1/12/2023MC69-72+1
    1/13/20226167-68-71-69-5
    1/14/2021465-65-67-64-19
    1/9/2020371-66-66-67-10

    Simpson's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Simpson finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Simpson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished 7-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Webb Simpson has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Simpson is averaging -0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100300.2304.8
    Greens in Regulation %18061.76%64.81%
    Putts Per Round3128.5128.8
    Par Breakers18220.26%22.69%
    Bogey Avoidance12515.14%15.74%

    Simpson's best finishes

    • Simpson took part in 16 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times (62.5%).
    • Last season Simpson's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot 1-over and finished 24th in that event.
    • Simpson placed 151st in the FedExCup standings with 183 points last season.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.100-1.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.321-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.5761.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.299-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.144-0.234

    Simpson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6665-70-72-69-44
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-68-69-618
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-71-70-75+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5472-70-71-72+16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4573-67-75-72-110
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4271-70-69-69-518
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2470-73-71-71+170
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-67-75-72+37
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4872-64-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-70-68-72-7--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-74+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.