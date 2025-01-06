Webb Simpson betting profile: Sony Open In Hawaii
1 Min Read
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Webb Simpson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Procore Championship 2024 at Silverado Resort on September 14, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson looks for a better result in the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii after he took 66th shooting 4-under in this tournament in 2024.
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Waialae Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,044 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Grayson Murray
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- Over his last seven trips to the Sony Open in Hawaii, Simpson has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- Simpson last participated in the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2024, finishing 66th with a score of 4-under.
- Grayson Murray won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 5.093 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 1.854 in SG: Approach the Green (31st), and 2.804 in SG: Putting (29th).
- Murray also posted numbers of 310.5 in average driving distance (17th in field), 79.17% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 28.75 putts per round (31st).
Simpson's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/11/2024
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|1/12/2023
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|1/13/2022
|61
|67-68-71-69
|-5
|1/14/2021
|4
|65-65-67-64
|-19
|1/9/2020
|3
|71-66-66-67
|-10
Simpson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Simpson finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Simpson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished 7-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Webb Simpson has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Simpson is averaging -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Simpson is averaging -0.234 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|300.2
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|61.76%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|182
|20.26%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|15.14%
|15.74%
Simpson's best finishes
- Simpson took part in 16 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times (62.5%).
- Last season Simpson's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot 1-over and finished 24th in that event.
- Simpson placed 151st in the FedExCup standings with 183 points last season.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.100
|-1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.321
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.576
|1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.299
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.144
|-0.234
Simpson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|65-70-72-69
|-4
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-68-69
|-6
|18
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|70-73-71-71
|+1
|70
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-67-75-72
|+3
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|72-64-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.